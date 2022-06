Tennis

Rafael Nadal starts grass season with win over Stan Wawrinka at Hurlingham Club exhibition

Rafael Nadal kick-started his Wimbledon preparations with an easy exhibition win at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. Nadal showed no ill-effects after nerve treatment on the chronic foot problem that troubled him during his French Open triumph earlier this month as he beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 at the Hurlingham Club in London.

00:01:18, 19 minutes ago