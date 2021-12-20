Rafael Nadal has announced he has tested positive for Covid and that he will have to be "flexible" with his tennis schedule.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner made his long-awaited return at the Mubadala Tennis Championship last week as he recovers from a lingering foot injury that required surgery .

However after returning to Spain from Abu Dhabi, Nadal has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid and is currently self-isolating at home.

The 35-year-old is due to take part in an ATP 250 tournament as part of the Melbourne Summer Set from January 3-9 ahead of the Australian Open. He says he will assess his plans based on how he is feeling.

He wrote on Twitter: "Hello everyone. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain.

"In both Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed checks every other day and all came back negative, the last one being on Friday and having the results on Saturday.

"I'm having a few unpleasant moments but I hope to improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have reported the result to people who have been in contact with me.

"As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution.

"I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for the support and understanding."

