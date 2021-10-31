Boris Becker has scoffed at Rafael Nadal’s assertion that he is worried about the future of tennis.

Nadal has played his part in one of the great eras of tennis, with the Spaniard on 20 Grand Slam singles titles - the same number as contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Federerer, Djokovic and Nadal are at the tail end of their careers, and the latter said he is unsure of the direction tennis is heading in.

“In the past, talent and tactics were much more relevant than they are today,” Nadal said. “Tennis is faster and faster and I'm not convinced it's the right way.

“If a solution is not found soon, there is a risk that tennis will become hostage to that single shot. I think the situation will get worse in the next 10 years."

Becker feels Nadal has a right to voice his opinions, given his standing in the game, but the German believes the future is bright.

"When Rafael Nadal speaks about tennis, we first have to shut up and listen,” six-time Slam winner Becker told Eurosport. “There is not much better than Nadal.

“But I can already see a variety - whether it is [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Daniil] Medvedev, [Alexander] Zverev, [Jannik] Sinner or [Carlos] Alcaraz.

“They're all different players, so I can't quite understand the argument that he's worried.

“I don't think it's so tragic, I like the young players.”

