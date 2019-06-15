Rain delays semi-finals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Both semi-finals of the Libema Open will have to be completed on Sunday ahead of the final after more rain delays in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Defending champion Richard Gasquet will be hoping to recover from the brink of defeat to Australian Jordan Thompson, who had been serving for victory when 7-5 5-3 ahead in the second set.

The other semi-final between second seed Borna Coric and Adrian Mannarino was suspended during a final-set tie-break.

Coric had won the first set 6-4 with Frenchman Mannarino taking the second 6-3 to force a decider.

Tournament organisers announced Sunday’s matches would start earlier at 11am local time.

Mannarino will resume against Coric on Centre Court ahead of the WTA event final, with Gasquet versus Thompson concluding over on Court 1.

At the Mercedes Cup, Matteo Berrettini beat home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff to secure his place in the final.

The Italian number two, who has not a dropped a set in Stuttgart this week, delivered a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 15 minutes to progress to a first ATP Tour event final on grass.

“This week I’m playing really well. I’m feeling really comfortable on the court,” Berrettini said, quoted by the ATP Tour website.

“Since last year I think I’ve improved a lot on grass. Last year I didn’t like it so much. That was the key.”

Berrettini will face 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title on Sunday after Milos Raonic, the tournament’s sixth seed, was forced to withdraw from their semi-final clash due to a lower back injury.