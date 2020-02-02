The home pair had a wonderful run at Melbourne Park, but it came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.

Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram - the latter who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year - that they did not face a single break point in the match.

The duo converted one of their 10 break point chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.

Salisbury made the traditional thank-yous in his acceptance speech, adding a special mention for his mother, and saying how excited he was to have had the chance to play on Rod Laver Arena.

"To everybody back home...coaches, family and friends...we wouldn't be standing here without everything you've done for us," he said.

"To Rajeev, I don't think I thought when I asked you to play, just over a year ago, we would be standing here now."