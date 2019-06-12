Raonic advances in MercedesCup with hard-fought win over Tsonga

Milos Raonic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in three sets in the second round of the MercedesCup in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The Canadian sixth seed secured a 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-6 (1) victory over the Frenchman.

There was an upset as French wildcard Lucas Pouille saw off third seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-2 to set up a third-round clash against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Struff secured progression with a 6-2 6-2 triumph over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Fourth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili also felt to defeat, losing 6-7 (4) 6-2 7-5 to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Elsewhere, second seed Borna Coric beat Taylor Fritz in three sets to secure a place in the last 16 of the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The Croatian recovered from a set down to advance in Holland, eventually winning 4-6 6-3 6-3.

He is joined in the last 16 by Alex De Minaur after the Australian beat Andreas Seppi 7-5 6-3.

Another Australian, unseeded Jordan Thompson, progressed with a straight-sets victory over Frances Tiafoe, beating the American sixth seed 6-3 6-2.