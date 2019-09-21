The 23-year-old converted three out of five break points to win the 90-minute contest and stay on course for his third title of the season following victories in Sofia and Cincinnati.

Medvedev's good run of form since a third round defeat at Wimbledon has helped him reach finals in Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open, where he lost in five sets to Spaniard Rafa Nadal.

The world number four will next meet Borna Coric in the title clash on Sunday after the Croatian overcame an early wobble to get past Portugal's Joao Sousa 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach his first final of the year.

Medvedev -- who has won 23 of his last 26 matches -- will also look to improve a 4-1 head-to-head record against Coric and become the first Russian to claim the St Petersburg Open trophy since Mikhail Youzhny 15 years ago.