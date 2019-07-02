Redemption man Evans back at Wimbledon with a bang

The 29-year-old from Birmingham, who is the British number three, has been in superb form this season, and he brought out all the shots at SW19 to the delight of the crowd against Delbonis.

Receiving backing from none other than three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker this week, Evans was at his confident best against the Argentine, cruising through 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

"I'm playing great, but it was a difficult match," said Evans, who will face 18th seed Basilashvili after the Georgian defeated Brit James Ward over an exhausting five sets.

"Obviously he (Delbonis) played a lot different to anyone I've come across on the grass. I'm just happy to have come through. I'll be ready on Thursday.

"It's always good to come back to Wimbledon any time of the year, but especially at the Championships. I didn't think I played so well but I got the win.

"It's great that everybody came out to watch. The crowd is always great here.

"I'm just very happy to be welcomed back so well. Obviously, I've been away for a little bit from my own doing, so it's good to be back."

Delbonis hadn't previously won on grass in his career and it never looked like that was about to change on court 18, with Evans breaking the Argentine's service at the first time of asking.

The Brit, banned from the tour for 12 months in 2017 for cocaine use, is enjoying a career resurgence and won two grass tournaments in the run up to Wimbledon, continuing that form to dominate all three sets with a series of silky shots.

A brilliant top-spin lob on his way to a break to begin the third set was just one of the samples of evidence of his form and confidence, with Evans clearly enjoying himself as he tries to improve his best performance at the All England Club – a 2016 run to the third round.

After the win, Evans was asked about returning to Wimbledon after his ban: "It's not easy when you're starting back from nothing. Like I said before, I had a lot of people who were in my corner, stuck with me. They told me I'd be back here.

"If you don't believe, it's all right for everyone else to say it, but you've got to believe you can come back yourself.

"I can't say this tournament made me come back because there's other things I had to prove to myself to get back.

"I let a lot of people down more than anything. I had to probably get back for them. Let's be honest, what else am I going to do? I've got to earn money somehow!"

