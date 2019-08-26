Opelka, who is world No 42, makes his US Open main draw debut against Italian Fabio Fognini.

Reilly Opelka faces Fabio Fognini in the US Open first roundGetty Images

There are few tough starters he could have had and his opponent stunned Rafael Nadal in the last 32 four years ago.

Fognini also took out the Spaniard en route to success at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this year.

And Opelka has joked he could have had an even harder first round draw.

He said: “I have a tough draw.

“It sucks. Everyone’s good here, but it could’ve been better, could’ve been worse. I could have had Novak [Djokovic].’’

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer begin their US Open campaigns against Roberto Carballes Baena and Sumit Nagal respectively.