'Remarkable!' - Stefanos Tsitsipas on title defence against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Monte Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas said the successful defence of his Monte Carlo Masters title was "remarkable", after the world number five beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6(3) in Sunday's final. Tsitsipas said: "Remarkable. Very proud of myself. Things didn't seem to be going well at some point, but I managed to stay well composed and kept believing that I can finish this off."

00:01:18, 2 hours ago