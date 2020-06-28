Report: Kings' Parker seen playing tennis after positive test

Three days after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was spotted playing tennis in Chicago without a mask, after reportedly going out to a restaurant recently.

TMZ published pair of photos showing Parker playing tennis without a mask, and

said the photos were taken earlier that day.

The outlet also reported, "Jabari was recently seen out at a restaurant there

in the Windy City."

While it is unknown exactly when Parker tested positive or the current status

of his recovery, the club released a statement to the Sacramento Bee on

Saturday afternoon after the TMZ report surfaced.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information," the

statement read. "We have no further comment at this time."

The NBA requires any player who tests positive for COVID-19 to refrain from

physical activity for a minimum of 14 days.

Parker, 25, said in a statement Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19

"several days ago" and that he was isolating in Chicago. He added he planned

to join his teammates next month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near

Orlando, Fla., when the NBA season resumes.

Teammate Alex Len also announced Wednesday that he, too, tested positive for

the virus. Fellow Kings player Buddy Hield also reportedly tested positive for

COVID-19, though neither the Kings nor Hield have made any announcement.

Teams will begin arriving in Florida for training camp by July 11, and the

season will resume July 30.

The NBA season went on a hiatus on March 11.

