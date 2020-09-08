Open on Monday.

The 31-year-old twice Australian Open champion was broken three times in the opening set but 20th seed Muchova looked increasingly hampered by a problem with her upper left thigh on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis Mertens breezes past second seed Kenin to reach last eight 44 MINUTES AGO

Azarenka, on a high after winning her first title for four years at the Western & Southern Open, took full advantage of Muchova's discomfort to whip through the second set and even up the contest.

Muchova took a lengthy medical timeout and returned heavily strapped for the decider but unseeded former world number one Azarenka would not be denied and marched on to a last eight date with Elise Mertens.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tennis Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge 2 HOURS AGO