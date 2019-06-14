Richard Gasquet through to Libema Open semi-finals

Defending champion Richard Gasquet won two matches in a day to reach the semi-finals of the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

After finishing off a second-round win over Mikhail Kukushkin, Gasquet returned to the court later in the day to post a 7-6 (8) 6-4 victory over Nicolas Jarry.

In the last four, the Frenchman will face Jordan Thompson, who won the all-Australian battle against third seed Alex De Minaur 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Second seed Borna Coric had a terrific tussle with Cristian Garin, saving a match point and recovering from 5-2 down in the deciding set on the way to a 6-7 (4) 6-3 7-6 (6) victory.

He told atptour.com: “It was obviously a very, very tough match as I was 2-5 down in the third set, a double break. I was packing my bag on the changeover, but then I maybe relaxed and played a little bit better. I turned the match around somehow.”

The Croatian will face Adrian Mannarino next after he battled past fifth seed David Goffin 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was another player to mount a notable comeback, the 18-year-old Canadian saving a match point before defeating Dustin Brown 7-6 (3) 6-7 (2) 7-6 (2) in the quarter-finals of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

Auger-Aliassime will take on sixth seed Milos Raonic for a place in his third ATP Tour final, the Canadian beating Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-4.

The other semi-final will pit Italy’s Mateo Berrettini against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.