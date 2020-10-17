Richard Gasquet will face off against Alex de Minaur in the final of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Antwerp after topping Group B.

The Frenchman dispatched Feliciano Lopez 4-0, before edging past Taylor Fritz 3-2 in the round robin tournament.

Alex de Minaur thrashed Britain's Dan Evans 4-0 on Friday on his way to the final, and will take on Gasquet in Sunday's final.

Gasquet downs Lopez in Ultimate Tennis Showdown

