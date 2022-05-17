Tennis

Richard Gasquet upsets Daniil Medvedev to reach Geneva Open quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open. Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, cautioned Sunday he was often a slow starter on clay courts. So it proved in his first match on the surface this season, in the last tournament before the French Open. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:06, 36 minutes ago