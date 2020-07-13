Tennis

Roberto Bautista Agut beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin opener

Roberto Bautisuta Agut in action at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Roberto Bautista Agut made a winning start at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Spaniard won 6-3 3-6 10-7 in the opening match of the tournament at the Steffi Graff Stadium.

The Bett1 Aces is a grass exhibition event featuring ATP and WTA players and played in front of a limited number of fans.

After dropping serve in the opening game, Bautista Agut battled back to take the first set against Struff.

The German took the second set with a break in the sixth game, but Bautista Agut edged the champions tiebreak to win the match.

Julia Goerges retired from her match against Anastasija Sevastova due to injury, trailing 6-4 4-3.

Former world No 2 Tommy Haas plays Jannik Sinner from 3pm BST on Monday while Petra Kvitova faces Andrea Petkovic from around 5pm.

What's On