Roberto Bautista Agut beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin opener

Roberto Bautisuta Agut in action at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.

Roberto Bautista Agut made a winning start at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Spaniard won 6-3 3-6 10-7 in the opening match of the tournament at the Steffi Graff Stadium.

Tennis Patrick Mouratoglou outlines plans to fit Ultimate Tennis Showdown into tennis calendar AN HOUR AGO

The Bett1 Aces is a grass exhibition event featuring ATP and WTA players and played in front of a limited number of fans.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Roberto Bautista Agut beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin 01:09:36

After dropping serve in the opening game, Bautista Agut battled back to take the first set against Struff.

The German took the second set with a break in the sixth game, but Bautista Agut edged the champions tiebreak to win the match.

Play Icon WATCH 'Brilliant' - Roberto Bautista Agut produces sublime winner in Berlin 00:00:28

Julia Goerges retired from her match against Anastasija Sevastova due to injury, trailing 6-4 4-3.

Former world No 2 Tommy Haas plays Jannik Sinner from 3pm BST on Monday while Petra Kvitova faces Andrea Petkovic from around 5pm.

Play Icon

Tennis Highlights: Roberto Bautista Agut beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Berlin 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon