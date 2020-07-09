Roberto Bautista Agut routs Dennis Novak in Thiem's 7

Roberto Bautista Agut took a shade over 40 minutes to beat Dennis Novak and bounce back from his loss to Matteo Berrettini in the Thiem's 7 event.

The two players had contrasting fortunes in their last match of the vent in Austria, which is being played with a limited number of fans present.

Play Icon

Tennis Federer vs Djokovic at Wimbledon 2019 was the best final ever - Becker & Edberg 3 HOURS AGO

Novak impressed, recording a 6-1, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov, while Bautista Agut lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to the Italian.

But the Spaniard was on song when facing his American opponent, winning the first set 6-0 in just 20 minutes, having dominated the entire contest.

Play Icon WATCH WATCH - Epic rally between Bautista Agut and Rublev 00:02:04

The second set was only slightly better for Novak. After the loss of seven straight games, he finally got on the board by holding his first service game of the second set.

That was to prove to be his last game of the match, with Bautista Agut racing out an easy 6-0, 6-1 winner.

The win puts Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, along with Berrettini from the Soccercoin Group.

In the second match of the day, Andrey Rublev was made to work considerably harder to defeat Casper Ruud courtesy of a match tiebreaker.

The Russian won the first set 6-2 but was soon pegged back by his much-improved Norwegian opponent, who took the second 6-3. Rublev took the decider 10-4, with a double fault sealing Ruud's fate.

Rublev will join Dominic Thiem in reaching the semi-finals if the Austrian can beat Jan-Lennard Struff.

Tennis Roger Federer: Retirement is getting closer but I miss playing now 7 HOURS AGO