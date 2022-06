Tennis

Roberto Bautista Agut stuns world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to reach Mallorca Championships semi-finals

A week on from being thrashed by Daniil Medvedev, Roberto Bautista Agut stunned the world No. 1 to reach the Mallorca Championships semi-finals. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:22, an hour ago