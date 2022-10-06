Tomas Berdych believes Roger Federer is a “bigger icon” than Rafael Nadal and will leave a “bigger mark” on tennis than Novak Djokovic as he weighed in on the GOAT debate.

Federer ended his career on 20 Grand Slam titles after retiring from tennis at the Laver Cup in September with a doubles match which he played alongside Nadal.

Going into 2023, it’s Nadal who leads the way in the majors count with 22 Grand Slam singles titles and Djokovic just one behind on 21.

“Those who want to compare the best by numbers will find arguments for different options,” Berdych told Czech Republic outlet iDnes

“The number of Grand Slams may be the most objective measure, but there are athletes who have left a great mark.

“I think Roger will leave a bigger mark than Djokovic. I think he is a bigger icon than Nadal. Perhaps, because he started this great era. What he did for tennis cannot be surpassed by any result.”

Berdych played all three players en route to the 2010 Wimbledon final, defeating Federer in the quarter-finals, beating Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals, before losing to Nadal in the final.

The most prominent record Federer still holds is the most consecutive weeks as world No. 1, at 237 weeks, which Nadal and Djokovic will find very tough to beat with the emergence of younger players such as Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Berdych says Federer is “superior” to the other players in the 'Big Three'.

“A lot of people watched matches or started playing because of his ability,” added Berdych. “That is what makes it superior to others.

“Although, of course, I can understand if a fan finds something special in Nadal, Djokovic or other players.”

