Roger Federer believes a new player will surpass 'The Big Three’ and break his joint record of 20 Grand Slam titles alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

With all three players, particularly Federer, approaching the latter stages of their decorated tennis careers, the question remains over who will go on to become the next dominant player in the men’s game.

Dominic Thiem has reached the final of every Grand Slam, apart from Wimbledon, while Daniil Medvedev most recently won the US Open with an impressive straight sets victory over Djokovic to deny him the calendar Grand Slam. Alexander Zverev, 24, won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 after stunning Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Laver Cup 'Doubles next year?' - Nadal excites fans with Federer post on social media 18 HOURS AGO

Federer believes a ‘new, incredible’ player will come along and break the trio’s hugely impressive Slam record.

“I feel like nowadays – and this is not to take anything away from Rafa, Novak or myself, for that matter – but, you know, I feel like it’s easier to dominate through the different surfaces nowadays.

“Back in the day, yes, we did have three grass-court events, but maybe the margins were slimmer. I feel like there were hard-court players, clay-court players and there weren’t so many players who could play on all surfaces.

“Sure, [Bjorn] Borg did it, but things were different. Players weren’t chasing one Slam after another like they are today and record after record. Nowadays such a strategy is much more part of your career.” Federer added.

So, yes, a new, incredible player will, I believe, break our run of 20 Grand Slams eventually – but not overnight!

'Medvedev was too smart for Djokovic' - Wilander and Corretja break down US Open final

Tennis 'We need a revolution' - Federer supports Osaka; says players need help with press YESTERDAY AT 11:45