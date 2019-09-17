Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion but has not picked up a title at the very highest level since winning the Australian Open back in 2018.

He did reach the Wimbledon final this summer but was beaten by Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic to deny him a ninth victory in SW19.

But the tournament remains close to the 38-year-old's heart and he has all but committed to playing there one more time - but it appears it will be his last appearance there.

“Inside myself I decided that I want to play until Wimbledon,” Federer said.

“Now I am busy about making a choice for Tokyo [2020 Olympic Games].

"I already discussed about it with my team and I asked how they see it. I also spoke with Mirka [his wife]. I will definitely take a decision over the next weeks.

“For me it’s just important to have a stretch of tournaments and enjoy a break, have enough time for my family."

Federer has yet to confirm or deny that 2020 will be his final season in professional tennis but the assumption has always been that the Olympic Games was one of his targets: the Swiss has never won singles gold, beaten in the London 2012 final by Andy Murray.

He has extended his season slightly to play some November exhibition tennis in South America but is keen not to jeopardise his pre-season preparations for what is likely to be a momentous year.

“I said I can do it only if I have a two-week break,” Federer added.

“So I discussed about it with my fitness coach Pierre Paganini. I normally start the preseason training on December 4 and this time it will be 11. Everything is agreed.

“I do not have to be 100 percent ready for the ATP Cup [on January 3]. My goal is the Australian Open.”