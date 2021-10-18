After 18 months of low activity on the ATP and WTA rankings, there have been some big post-Indian Wells moves, with Roger Federer and Andy Murray two of the most notable fallers.

With the rankings having been frozen for a significant period of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 52-week format is now back in use and points from eight ATP tournaments and four WTA tournaments, as well as 2020 French Open points for the women, drop off on Monday, October 18.

Federer is losing 480 points from his total which means his lengthy stay in the top 10 – which has caused some controversy as he has only played 19 matches since the start of 2020 – is over.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has slipped out of the top 10 for the first time since January 2017, when he returned from a six-month injury absence as world No 17 to win the Australian Open.

Federer has dropped to No 11 in the rankings behind Hubert Hurkacz, who is into the top 10 for the first time after making the Indian Wells quarter-finals. With Federer not playing again this year as he recovers from knee surgery he is likely to fall even further as he will drop 900 points from his 2019 Basel Open title and semi-final run at the 2019 ATP Finals.

Federer has not been ranked outside the top 20 since April 2001, when he was 19.

While Federer has dropped one place, Murray has plummeted from world No 121 to No 172.

Murray’s drop is because he has lost the 250 points that he held for winning the European Open in Antwerp in 2019. The Scot is back to try and win the title again this week, and will be hoping for a ranking boost ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. If he can't get back into the top 100 then he will need a wildcard for the Grand Slam in Melbourne or will have to go through qualifying.

Norrie, who battled back to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final, has also got a chance to make the season-ending ATP Finals as he is now just 200 points behind Hubert Hurkacz in the last qualifying spot.

Novak Djokovic still remains world No 1 – and his position has been strengthened despite not playing since the US Open.

Djokovic has only dropped 203 points after Indian Wells while world No 2 Daniil Medvedev, who was beaten in the last 16 in California by Grigor Dimitrov, has lost 1,025 points, most of which come from winning Shanghai in 2019. Djokovic is now nearly 2000 points ahead of the Russian in the rankings.

Casper Ruud is up to a career-high No 9 in the world and closing on Dominic Thiem, who remains world No 8 despite dropping 680 points. Stan Wawrinka is out of the top 50 and down to world No 57, having not played since March.

There are two big fallers on the WTA side, where four events are dropping from the rankings and 2021 French Open points are replacing points from the rescheduled 2020 edition.

Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020, falls from world No 4 to world No 12 as she drops 1470 points. That means Naomi Osaka moves back into the top 10 despite not playing, while Ons Jabeur becomes the first Arab tennis player in a top-10 spot after her run to the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

Sofia Kenin, who lost in the 2020 French Open final, drops from world No 8 to No 14 as she loses 1059 points from her ranking. Petra Kvitova falls four spots to world No 15.

Emma Raducanu is down to world No 23 after losing her opening match at Indian Wells. Raducanu gained 10 points for her result in California but has been overtaken by Jessica Pegula, who made the quarter-finals last week.

Paula Badosa is up to a career-high world No 11 after winning the title at Indian Wells while runner-up Victoria Azarenka moves up to No 26.

'I feel tired and angry...the system is unfair'

Danish youngster Holger Rune has voiced his frustration at the ATP rankings and the fact it has been so difficult for players to move up in the revised system over the last 18 months.

Rune, 18, has enjoyed some encouraging results but still finds himself outside the top 100 in the world and having to qualify for tournaments.

"You know I am a hard-working man and I normally never complain," he wrote on Instagram. "This year I have fought very hard to achieve my goal of becoming top 100. ATP has continuously made it very difficult for me and many other young upcoming players because they have had a frozen ranking from 2019 meaning players on the ATP ranking still have their points from results made in 2019.

"Looking two years back on the normal ranking I would today be ranked 62 in the world and not 124. Does it matter? Yes when you are ambitious and hard working it matters to get your reward. With that ranking I would be able to enter better tournaments and I would feel that my hard work paid off.

"I feel tired and angry now because I think the system is unfair. I love my tennis but we have to compete on equal conditions."

