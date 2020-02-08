Federer, whose mother Lynette was born in South Africa, won the charity match 6-4 3-6 6-3.

The crowd of 51,954 is reported to be the largest to watch a tennis match.

“It was such a privilege to be here tonight,” said Federer, who before the match was given a South Africa rugby jersey by Springboks World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

Video - 'We can’t describe our feelings' - Federer and Nadal reflect on Match in Africa 04:04

“It was an absolute pleasure to share the court with Rafa again. It really is very special on so many levels. This is so much more than just tennis and I really hope we can do it again.”

This was the sixth edition of the Match In Africa, with proceeds going to the Roger Federer Foundation.

Video - 'Now he's just showing off!' - Federer shows off superb net skills against Nadal 00:41

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka featured in the event in 2014 and 2017 respectively after Federer and Nadal contested the inaugural edition in 2010.

“The energy has been fantastic,” said Nadal. “We can’t describe our feelings. It is a lifetime experience playing in front of such an amazing crowd in such an amazing stadium.

Video - 'Nadal cried when I won my first French Open' - Federer salutes great rival 04:37

“Well done to Roger, his family and all his team because the organisation of this event has been fantastic. It’s a big pleasure to be part of it and encourage Roger for this good cause. He is doing a great job. We try to give much as much as we can because we have been very lucky.

Before the singles match, Federer teamed up with Bill Gates to beat Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah in a doubles match.

Proceeds will support children’s education in Africa.