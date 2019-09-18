Federer played alongside Nadal in 2017 and Djokovic last year, and was asked about the differences between the pair.

The Swiss noticed how each had a unique approach to training having spent time working closely with both superstar players around the previous editions of the event.

"For me it was emotional to spend a week around Nadal and Djokovic," Federer said before the 2019 event.

" You spend a week with Rafa and you look at his intensity. How can he find a balance? Because otherwise you get crazy. When his training session ends, he is relaxed. I was surprised by how he always looks for chances. He returns from behind and forward, with slice and top spin. "

"Also Djokovic, he is relaxed. We are similar. In order to have success you have to be relaxed.

"We play so many matches - from 50 to 100. It's not like boxing where you have one or two matches a year. Five minutes before the match, you have to relax.

"What I was surprised the most about Djokovic is his clarity when he wants to win a match. He is like, 'this is how I play, so I will have success'. Also his process: how and when to eat. Everything needs to be right. I respect it so much."