'I was surprised' - Federer on Nadal and Djokovic's training before Laver Cup
Roger Federer has given his verdict on the different approaches to training from his big rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, ahead of the 2019 Laver Cup.
Federer played alongside Nadal in 2017 and Djokovic last year, and was asked about the differences between the pair.
The Swiss noticed how each had a unique approach to training having spent time working closely with both superstar players around the previous editions of the event.
"For me it was emotional to spend a week around Nadal and Djokovic," Federer said before the 2019 event.
" You spend a week with Rafa and you look at his intensity. How can he find a balance? Because otherwise you get crazy. When his training session ends, he is relaxed. I was surprised by how he always looks for chances. He returns from behind and forward, with slice and top spin."
"Also Djokovic, he is relaxed. We are similar. In order to have success you have to be relaxed.
"We play so many matches - from 50 to 100. It's not like boxing where you have one or two matches a year. Five minutes before the match, you have to relax.
"What I was surprised the most about Djokovic is his clarity when he wants to win a match. He is like, 'this is how I play, so I will have success'. Also his process: how and when to eat. Everything needs to be right. I respect it so much."