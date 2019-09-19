After the inaugural Laver Cup contested between Team Europe and Team World was held in Prague in 2017, last year's tournament in Chicago drew sellout crowds as Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic helped Europe win 13-8.

"Why not... it's completely open and flexible, but you have got to ask the Laver Cup people," 20-times Grand Slam champion Federer told reporters on Thursday.

"I'm sure they're looking into it, where it's going to go for the next decade or so.

" China has been a good place for us players. The tournaments in Shanghai and Beijing, they've been big. It's growing there as well with all the tournaments that are coming now, also on the women side. "

"Sure, there's other countries and cities that really also would like it in the future. I just like it to be in the place that is super excited about hosting the Laver Cup like Prague, Chicago and now also Geneva has shown, that would be the same in China if it ever goes there."

Team Europe: Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini

Team World: John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock