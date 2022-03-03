Roger Federer is stepping up his rehab this week but one of his coaches, Severin Luthi, said he “can’t imagine” the Swiss being able to play at Wimbledon this summer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since losing at Wimbledon in the quarter-finals last year.

The 40-year-old underwent a third round of surgery on his right knee following the tournament, and at least a year-long absence is now looking likely.

"At the moment, I don't envisage him playing Wimbledon," Luthi told Tages Anzeiger . "I'm not someone who is saying it's impossible. But I can't imagine it right now."

Federer is returning to the court this week, however, hitting balls with wife Mirka as part of the next phase of his rehabilitation.

"This week, to warm up, he will first hit some balls with Mirka," added Luthi.

"He's still in the rehabilitation phase. Not only do the knee and leg muscles have to be built up, the whole body has to be strengthened. It's a full conditioning program."

Federer is hoping to play at the Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena in September, and is hoping to team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles – having last done so at the event in 2017.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan,” Federer said.

“It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world.

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London.

“I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!”

