Roger Federer is continuing on the comeback trail.

The 40-year-old is bidding to return to tennis, having not played since making the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last summer.

Ad

Roland-Garros Alcaraz 'X-factor' could see him define how tennis is played - Woodbridge 06/04/2022 AT 14:07

He looks to be building up his fitness in an Instagram post which shows him working out in the gym with the caption “rehab is rockinggggggg”.

Several tennis players commented on the post, including Fabio Fognini, who said: “Daiiii Rogeeerrrr… come back sooonnn.”

“Yesss,” wrote Denis Shapovalov while Federer’s fellow Swiss Belinda Bencic posted flame emojis.

Mackenzie McDonald commented “let’s go Roggg” and survival expert Bear Grylls urged Federer to “NGU” (Never Give Up).

Federer posted an update last month of himself hitting on an indoor court.

"At the moment, I don't envisage him playing Wimbledon," Luthi told Tages Anzeiger in early March.

"I'm not someone who is saying it's impossible. But I can't imagine it right now.

"He's still in the rehabilitation phase. Not only do the knee and leg muscles have to be built up, the whole body has to be strengthened. It's a full conditioning program."

Tennis Raducanu better for promoting tennis than Kyrgios - Huber 06/04/2022 AT 09:23