Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combine as Toni Nadal picks 'perfect player'

Toni Nadal has given his picks for what he considers would be the 'perfect player' with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic all featuring.

Toni, the uncle and former coach of the world number two and 19-time Grand Slam champion, told

in a Spanish-language interview which players would make up the ultimate star.

The 59-year-old, who worked with Rafa until 2017 when he stepped aside and took full-time charge at his nephew's tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, found places for his rivals, Federer and Djokovic.

Toni's 'dream player'

- Serve: Roger Federer

- Volleying: Roger Federer

- Forehand: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

- Backhand: Novak Djokovic

- Movement: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

- Mental toughness: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Federer, who has ruled himself out of action for the remainder of the season as he recovers from his latest knee surgery, currently leads the trio with 20 Grand Slams, followed by Nadal with 19 and Djokovic with 17.

As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal last month, his long-time mentor and coach said facing Djokovic was always tougher for Rafa than Roger Federer.

"For us it was always more difficult to play against Djokovic," Toni said. "Because it's not about who of them is better. For us, when we play against Federer, we have a way to beat him. In my mind, before going on court, I know what we have to do.

When we play against Djokovic, many times we didn't know exactly what we had to do. This is more difficult, for me. I prefer to play against Federer.

Nadal currently trains under former world number one and fellow Mallorcan Carlos Moya after uncle Toni stepped down as his long-time coach at the end of the 2017 season.

However, he did also make it very clear that he felt the Swiss legend was the greatest player of all time, above both of his perennial rivals.

"For me, he (Federer) is a wonderful player. I like to watch Roger Federer a lot," Toni told Eurosport's Players' Cut programme.

If I wasn't the uncle nor the coach of Rafael, I would want Federer to win all the matches. But at the end, I like how he plays, because he's very elegant but he's very effective too.

"I know Federer is the best ever with I don't know who; maybe Rod Laver or maybe Rafael, he's not too far (behind). But at the moment Federer is the best."

