Roger Federer to resume training in August, says his coach

Roger Federer is hoping to resume training in August ahead of a return to the ATP tour for 2021, says his coach Severin Luthi.

Miami Masters Rejuvenated Roger Federer 2.0 can stay on top until he is 4.0 18/07/2020 AT 12:07

"Roger is fine. He's very good, but that’s not surprising when you know how he always sees the positive side of things," Luthi told reporters at a press conference in Biel, Switzerland for the launch of the 1st Pro Cup exhibition tournament.

He has resumed physical training with Pierre Paganini. The next step will be mid-August, he’ll start practicing again.

Play Icon WATCH US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam 00:01:43

Luthi, who is also the Switzerland Davis Cup captain, confirmed the 20-time grand slam champion is still targeting an Australian Open 2021 return but he may return slightly earlier all being well.

"We are sticking to what was decided. He’ll come back for the Australian Open 2021 if it takes place," he added.

"However, we are considering whether to play a tournament just before Melbourne."

Tennis Roger Federer will not retire in 2021, says coach Severin Luthi 18/07/2020 AT 09:20