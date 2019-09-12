Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admits he has tried to get the two tennis legends to play at the club’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Nadal, a Real fan, will team up with Federer at the Laver Cup next week, while the duo are also set to play an exhibition at Cape Town Stadium in February next year.

That match will seek to break the world record for the biggest attendance at a tennis match - which is currently set at 27,432 spectators at the Pierre-Mauroy de Lille Stadium in France - and Perez said he has tried to break the record at Real’s stadium in the past, adding there is still time to make that happen.

Santiago BernabeuGetty Images

"We have tried many times to break the Guinness Record of tennis spectators by organising a Nadal-Federer match at the Bernabeu but one of them is injured or cannot play,” Perez said, as per AS.

" The good thing is that, as it seems that they will play for so long, there is still time. "

Next year’s showdown in South Africa will see proceeds go towards the Roger Federer Foundation, aimed at benefiting children in the region.

“This match in Africa is a dream comes true,” said Federer. “I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal.

“We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.

Video - Ivan Lendl: The target that keeps Federer, Nadal and Djokovic so motivated 02:18

“I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once‐in-lifetime moment for my family and I.”

Nadal added: “Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide – that will be fun.”