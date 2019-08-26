Andy Roddick fears for Roger Federer’s chances at the US Open, as he hasn’t gone deep enough in any of the pre tournament warm-ups.

The 38-year-old came within a whisker of clinching his 21st major last month at Wimbledon after creating two match points, but he lost 13-12 in the final set against Novak Djokovic.

Federer is on the same side draw as the world No 1 and defending champion and they could meet in another blockbuster clash should both players reach the semi-finals.

But Roddick - a former US Open winner himself - doesn’t fancy Federer to go far.

In an interview with the New York Post, he said: “The two clear favorites are Novak and Rafa.

“Roger is low on match-practice. And that loss was tough at Wimbledon. He’s going to need the crowd and be lifted.

“Fortunately, I’ve never seen a guy more beloved than Roger.

“He’s going to be searching for form because he doesn’t have a lot of matches. If he can get through the first week clean, he’ll have a shot.”

Djokovic is chasing a 17th Grand Slam title which would put him three shy of the legendary Swiss, but Roddick is amazed the ‘Fab Three’ are still competing at the level they are.

He added: “It’s trying to choose the Oscar winner without seeing the last 25 percent of the movie.

“You’re asking me to predict health. I put it even-money across the board for all three of them to finish with the record.

“Novak is the most dominant day in, day out. Rafa has put his flag on the ground at the French and Roger is still able to win Slams. It is remarkable.’’

Federer and Djokovic both begin their US Open campaigns today.