Tennis

Roland-Garros 2021 news - Serena Williams doing 'much better' after wake-up call in Rome - Patrick Mouratoglou

The coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou has said that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is doing a lot better after a wake-up call in Rome. Williams was dumped out in the first round by unseeded Nadia Podoroska, which Mouratoglou admitted was a sign for her and him that there was still plenty of work to do ahead of the French Open.

00:01:13, an hour ago