Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are through to the quarter-finals of the French Open men's doubles after navigating a tricky tie against second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3,4-6, 6-4 in two hours and nine minutes.

Murray and Skupski got off to a fast start with a break in the second game which they managed to hold onto as Granollers and Zeballos squandered three opportunities to break back.

But the 2020 Italy Open champions, who knocked out Daniel Evans and Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-2 in just 51 minutes in the previous round, fought back in the second and secured the vital break in game 10 to seal the set.

The decider was wrapped up by the British duo, though, who never looked back after securing a break in the fifth game at the first time of asking.

Murray and Skupski will face the winners of Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs Benjamin Bonzi/Antoine Hoang in the quarter-finals.

SALISBURY, RAM ALSO THROUGH

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram took just over an hour to seal their place in the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin.

Salisbury and Ram, who have already qualified for the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, were relatively untroubled by the French number 14 seeds who knocked out Brit Cameron Norrie and Martons Fucsovics in the previous round.

Salisbury and Ram won 93% of their first serve points in the opening set where they broke twice in games five and nine. In the second it was equally as routine as they converted the two break points that came their way, including on match point.

