A. Olivetti/A. Mannarino vs J. Eysseric/Q. Halys | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Olivetti
A. Olivetti
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
J. Eysseric
J. Eysseric
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Adrian Mannarino / Albano Olivetti - Jonathan Eysseric / Quentin Halys

Players Overview

Albano-Olivetti-headshot
AlbanoOlivetti
France
France
  • Age30
  • Height2.03m
  • Weight104kg
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • Age33
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg
Jonathan-Eysseric-headshot
JonathanEysseric
France
France
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight79kg
Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • Age25
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Olivetti

A. Mannarino

No match played yet

J. Eysseric

Q. Halys

No match played yet

Related matches

Men's Doubles / Round 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
1
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
1
P. Oswald
P. Oswald
H. Hach
H. Hach
60
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
61
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
2
0
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
6
2
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
A. Göransson
A. Göransson
2
3
M. Pavic
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
N. Mektic
6
2
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Albano Olivetti - Adrian Mannarino vs Jonathan Eysseric - Quentin Halys

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Albano Olivetti - Adrian Mannarino and Jonathan Eysseric - Quentin Halys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.