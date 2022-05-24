B. Bonzi/A. Rinderknech vs F. Škugor/D. Molchanov | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
B. Bonzi
A. Rinderknech
F. Škugor
D. Molchanov
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Benjamin Bonzi / Arthur Rinderknech - Franko Škugor / Denys Molchanov
Players Overview
BenjaminBonzi
France
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
ArthurRinderknech
France
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
FrankoŠkugor
Croatia
- Age34
- Height1.98m
- Weight96kg
DenysMolchanov
Ukraine
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Recent matches
B. Bonzi
A. Rinderknech
F. Škugor
D. Molchanov