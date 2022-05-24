B. Bonzi/A. Rinderknech vs F. Škugor/D. Molchanov | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Benjamin Bonzi / Arthur Rinderknech - Franko Škugor / Denys Molchanov

Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
France
France
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Franko-Škugor-headshot
FrankoŠkugor
Croatia
Croatia
  • Age34
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight96kg
Denys-Molchanov-headshot
DenysMolchanov
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Bonzi

A. Rinderknech

F. Škugor

D. Molchanov

