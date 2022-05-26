B. Paire/A. Ramos vs J. Zielinski/H. Nys | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Court 11
Not started
26/05
Benoît Paire / Albert Ramos - Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski

Players Overview

Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
France
France
  • Age33
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight80kg
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
Jan-Zielinski-headshot
JanZielinski
Poland
Poland
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Hugo-Nys-headshot
HugoNys
Monaco
Monaco
  • Age31
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Benoît Paire - Albert Ramos vs Jan Zielinski - Hugo Nys

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 26 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Benoît Paire - Albert Ramos and Jan Zielinski - Hugo Nys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 26 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

