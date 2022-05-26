B. Soares/J. Murray vs M. McDonald/T. Paul | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Bruno Soares / Jamie Murray - Mackenzie McDonald / Tommy Paul

Players Overview

Bruno-Soares-headshot
BrunoSoares
Brazil
Brazil
  • Age40
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Jamie-Murray-headshot
JamieMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • Age36
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight84kg
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Soares

J. Murray

M. McDonald

T. Paul

LIVE MATCH: Bruno Soares - Jamie Murray vs Mackenzie McDonald - Tommy Paul

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 26 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Bruno Soares - Jamie Murray and Mackenzie McDonald - Tommy Paul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

