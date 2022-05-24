O. Otte/D. Altmaier vs H. Reese/R. Ramanathan | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
O. Otte
D. Altmaier
H. Reese
R. Ramanathan
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Daniel Altmaier / Oscar Otte - Ramkumar Ramanathan / Hunter Reese
Players Overview
OscarOtte
Germany
- Age28
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
DanielAltmaier
Germany
- Age23
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
HunterReese
United States
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
RamkumarRamanathan
India
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
O. Otte
D. Altmaier
H. Reese
R. Ramanathan
No match played yet