S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs M. Fucsovics/F. Tiafoe | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Márton Fucsovics / Frances Tiafoe
Players Overview
SimoneBolelli
Italy
- Age36
- Height1.83m
- Weight83kg
FabioFognini
Italy
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
MártonFucsovics
Hungary
- Age30
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
M. Fucsovics
F. Tiafoe
No match played yet