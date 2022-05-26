F. López/M. Cressy vs M. Melo/M. González | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Court 8
Not started
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Melo
M. González
26/05
Feliciano López / Maxime Cressy - Marcelo Melo / Máximo González
Players Overview
FelicianoLópez
Spain
- Age40
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
MaximeCressy
United States
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
MarceloMelo
Brazil
- Age38
- Height2.03m
- Weight-
MáximoGonzález
Argentina
- Age38
- Height1.75m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Recent matches
