F. Meligeni/S. Báez vs A. Golubev/F. Martin | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 9
Not started
F. Meligeni
S. Báez
A. Golubev
F. Martin
24/05
Players Overview
FelipeMeligeni
Brazil
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
AndreyGolubev
Kazakhstan
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
FabriceMartin
France
- Age35
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
No match played yet
