F. Krajinovic/A. Bedene vs M. Melo/M. González | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 8
Not started
24/05
Filip Krajinovic / Aljaž Bedene - Marcelo Melo / Máximo González

Players Overview

Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Aljaž-Bedene-headshot
AljažBedene
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight72kg
Marcelo-Melo-headshot
MarceloMelo
Brazil
Brazil
  • Age38
  • Height2.03m
  • Weight-
Máximo-González-headshot
MáximoGonzález
Argentina
Argentina
  • Age38
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Krajinovic

A. Bedene

No match played yet

M. Melo

M. González

