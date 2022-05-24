H. Gaston/G. Simon vs R. Klaasen/R. Haase | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
G. Simon
G. Simon
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
R. Haase
R. Haase
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Gilles Simon / Hugo Gaston - Raven Klaasen / Robin Haase

Players Overview

Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Raven-Klaasen-headshot
RavenKlaasen
South Africa
South Africa
  • Age39
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight71kg
Robin-Haase-headshot
RobinHaase
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • Age35
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Gaston

G. Simon

No match played yet

R. Klaasen

R. Haase

Related matches

Men's Doubles / Round 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
1
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
1
P. Oswald
P. Oswald
H. Hach
H. Hach
61
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
61
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
2
0
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
6
2
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
A. Göransson
A. Göransson
2
3
M. Pavic
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
N. Mektic
6
2
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Hugo Gaston - Gilles Simon vs Raven Klaasen - Robin Haase

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Hugo Gaston - Gilles Simon and Raven Klaasen - Robin Haase live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.