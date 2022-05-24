H. Gaston/G. Simon vs R. Klaasen/R. Haase | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
H. Gaston
G. Simon
R. Klaasen
R. Haase
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Gilles Simon / Hugo Gaston - Raven Klaasen / Robin Haase
Players Overview
HugoGaston
France
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
GillesSimon
France
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
RavenKlaasen
South Africa
- Age39
- Height1.78m
- Weight71kg
RobinHaase
Netherlands
- Age35
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Gaston
G. Simon
No match played yet
R. Klaasen
R. Haase