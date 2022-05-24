A. Vavassori/L. Sonego vs M. Ebden/M. Purcell | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Lorenzo Sonego / Andrea Vavassori - Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell

Players Overview

Andrea-Vavassori-headshot
AndreaVavassori
Italy
Italy
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Matthew-Ebden-headshot
MatthewEbden
Australia
Australia
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
Max-Purcell-headshot
MaxPurcell
Australia
Australia
  • Age24
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Vavassori

L. Sonego

M. Ebden

M. Purcell

