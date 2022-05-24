J. Thompson/L. Saville vs D. Lajovic/J. Veselý | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Thompson
L. Saville
D. Lajovic
J. Veselý
from 23:00
Players Overview
JordanThompson
Australia
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
LukeSaville
Australia
- Age28
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
DušanLajovic
Serbia
- Age31
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
- Age28
- Height1.98m
- Weight92kg
Statistics
Recent matches
No match played yet