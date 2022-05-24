J. Thompson/L. Saville vs D. Lajovic/J. Veselý | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
L. Saville
L. Saville
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
J. Veselý
J. Veselý
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Luke Saville / Jordan Thompson - Dušan Lajovic / Jirí Veselý

Players Overview

Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg
Luke-Saville-headshot
LukeSaville
Australia
Australia
  • Age28
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Age31
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Jirí-Veselý-headshot
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • Age28
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight92kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Thompson

L. Saville

D. Lajovic

J. Veselý

No match played yet

Related matches

Men's Doubles / Round 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
1
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
1
P. Oswald
P. Oswald
H. Hach
H. Hach
61
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
61
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
2
0
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
6
2
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
A. Göransson
A. Göransson
2
3
M. Pavic
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
N. Mektic
6
3
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Jordan Thompson - Luke Saville vs Dušan Lajovic - Jirí Veselý

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Jordan Thompson - Luke Saville and Dušan Lajovic - Jirí Veselý live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.