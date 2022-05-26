J. Thompson/L. Saville vs S. Gillé/J. Vliegen | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Thompson
L. Saville
S. Gillé
J. Vliegen
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Luke Saville / Jordan Thompson - Sander Gillé / Joran Vliegen
Players Overview
JordanThompson
Australia
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
LukeSaville
Australia
- Age28
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
SanderGillé
Belgium
- Age31
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
JoranVliegen
Belgium
- Age28
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Thompson
L. Saville
S. Gillé
J. Vliegen