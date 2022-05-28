M. McDonald/T. Paul vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 3 | 28.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Mackenzie McDonald / Tommy Paul - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
TommyPaul
United States
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
WesleyKoolhof
Netherlands
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
NealSkupski
England
- Age32
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
