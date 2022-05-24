T. Pütz/M. Venus vs I. Ivashka/J. Duckworth | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
T. Pütz
M. Venus
I. Ivashka
J. Duckworth
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Michael Venus / Tim Pütz - James Duckworth / Ilya Ivashka
Players Overview
TimPütz
Germany
- Age34
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
MichaelVenus
New Zealand
- Age34
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Pütz
M. Venus
I. Ivashka
J. Duckworth