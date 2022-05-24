T. Brkic/N. Cacic vs J. Zielinski/H. Nys | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 4
Not started
24/05
Nikola Cacic / Tomislav Brkic - Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski

Players Overview

Tomislav-Brkic-headshot
TomislavBrkic
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Age32
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg
Nikola-Cacic-headshot
NikolaCacic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Age31
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jan-Zielinski-headshot
JanZielinski
Poland
Poland
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Hugo-Nys-headshot
HugoNys
Monaco
Monaco
  • Age31
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Brkic

N. Cacic

J. Zielinski

H. Nys

LIVE MATCH: Tomislav Brkic - Nikola Cacic vs Jan Zielinski - Hugo Nys

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 24 May 2022

