R. Matos/D. Vega vs E. Roger-Vasselin/L. Kubot | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Court 9
Not started
R. Matos
D. Vega
E. Roger-Vasselin
L. Kubot
26/05
Advertisement
Ad
Rafael Matos / David Vega - Lukasz Kubot / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Players Overview
RafaelMatos
Brazil
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
DavidVega
Spain
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
EdouardRoger-Vasselin
France
- Age38
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
LukaszKubot
Poland
- Age40
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Matos
D. Vega
E. Roger-Vasselin
L. Kubot